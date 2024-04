Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:56:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Ansteel) has stated that its pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 25.4564 million mt, 26.6274 million mt and 24.6005 million mt in 2023, down 2.97 percent, up 0.15 percent and down 1.93 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2024, Ansteel plans invest RMB 4.205 billion ($0.6 billion) in upgrading technology and production lines, and enhancing environmental protection.