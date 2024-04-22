﻿
Italian crude steel production down 12.6 percent in March

Monday, 22 April 2024 15:49:05 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

In March this year, Italy witnessed another decline in the production of crude steel. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the country’s total output of crude steel amounted to 1.9 million mt in March, marking a decrease of 12.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023. In the first quarter of the year, the national output came to 5.4 million mt, showing a decline of 4.5 percent year on year.

2024

Crude steel output

Month

000/t

Y-o-y change (%)

Cumulative

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan

1,650

+65.9

1,650

+6.2

Feb

1,823

-3.9

3,473

+0.7

Mar

1,914

-12.6

5,387

-4.5

The production of long and flat steel products indicated a significant decline in March. Long product output decreased by 11.0 percent to 1.2 million mt, while flats output fell by 14.2 percent to 794,000 mt, year on year.

In the first quarter of the year, longs production, totaling 3.1 million mt, recorded a decline of 1.8 percent year on year, driven by the positive trend in January and February. However, flats production, amounting to 2.3 million mt, experienced a more pronounced contraction of 9.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

