﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB posts lower net profit and revenues for Q1

Friday, 03 May 2024 14:06:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has posted its financial and operational results for the first quarter of the current year, reporting a net profit of SEK 2.57 billion ($237.05 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net profit of SEK 3.70 billion in the corresponding period of 2023 and a net profit of SEK 1.90 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The company’s sales revenues amounted to SEK 27.15 billion ($2.50 billion) in the first quarter, rising by 2.6 percent quarter on quarter and decreasing by 14.9 percent year on year. In the same period, the company reported an operating profit of SEK 3.16 billion ($291.41 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 4.73 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2023 and an operating profit of SEK 2.40 billion in the fourth quarter last year. SSAB stated that in the given period steel demand in Europe was relatively weak and restocking was less pronounced than usual.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of this year, SSAB’s crude steel output decreased by five percent to 1.94 million mt, while its finished steel production stood at 1.67 million mt, down by 11.9 percent, both year on year. Also, its steel shipments in the given period went down by 8.9 percent year on year to 1.58 million mt. In addition, the company pointed out that its production and shipments were lower compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to a political strike against the government in Finland, and that lower shipments also impacted revenues.

According to SSAB, steel demand during the second quarter of this year is expected to increase, whereas prices are forecast to be somewhat lower.


Tags: Crude Steel Sweden European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports SSAB 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

TCUD: Import share in Turkey’s steel consumption falls to 40.7% in March

02 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees lower net profit and sales revenues in Q1

02 May | Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco offer $25.4 billion in repairs for dam collapse 

30 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.9 percent week-on-week

30 Apr | Steel News

Chile’s apparent steel consumption increases in 2023

29 Apr | Steel News

Somanath Tripathy at IREPAS: India’s total scrap consumption to increase to 35.6 million mt in 2024

29 Apr | Steel News

Roman Perepelytsia at IREPAS: Steel consumption in Ukraine approaches pre-war levels

29 Apr | Steel News

Net profit increases in Q1 2024 at Aceros Arequipa

26 Apr | Steel News

Ternium’s net income up 2.3 percent in Q1

25 Apr | Steel News