US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent - week 51, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on December 13, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.753 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on December 13, 2025, is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending December 6, 2025, when production was 1.734 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.7 percent.

Production was 1.665 million net tons in the week ending December 13, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 5.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 13, 2025, was 85.881 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 83.068 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.