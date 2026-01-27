US raw steel production is up 1.3 percent - week 3, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on January 24, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.778 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on January 24, 2026, is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending January 17, 2026, when production was 1.756 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.9 percent.

Production was 1.700 million net tons in the week ending January 24, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 4.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 24, 2026, was 6.016 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 5.819 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.