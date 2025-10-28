 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent - week 44, 2025

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 06:17:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 25, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.747 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 25, 2025, is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending October 18, 2025, when production was 1.744 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.1 percent. 

Production was 1.589 million net tons in the week ending October 25, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 71.6 percent. The current week production represents a 9.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 25, 2025, was 73.711 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 2.8 percent from the 71.705 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.


