CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.3% in mid-December 2025, stocks up

Thursday, 25 December 2025 09:20:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-December (December 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.845 million mt, down 1.3 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) this year.

In early December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.869 million mt, up 2.8 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year.  

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of December 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.01 million mt, increasing by 8.6 percent compared to December 10.


