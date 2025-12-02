US raw steel production is down 1.4 percent - week 49, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 29, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.736 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 29, 2025, is down 1.4 percent from the previous week ending November 22, 2025, when production was 1.761 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.9 percent.

Production was 1.612 million net tons in the week ending November 29, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 72.6 percent. The current week production represents a 7.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 29, 2025, was 82.394 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.9 percent. That is up 3.3 percent from the 79.745 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.5 percent.