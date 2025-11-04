US raw steel production is down 0.4 percent - week 45, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 1, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.740 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 1, 2025, is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending October 25, 2025, when production was 1.747 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.3 percent.

Production was 1.593 million net tons in the week ending November 1, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 71.7 percent. The current week production represents a 9.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 1, 2025, was 75.470 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 3.0 percent from the 73.298 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.