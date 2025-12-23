US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent - week 52, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on December 20, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.725 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on December 20, 2025, is down 1.6 percent from the previous week ending December 13, 2025, when production was 1.753 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.5 percent.

Production was 1.665 million net tons in the week ending December 20, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 3.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 20, 2025, was 87.606 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 84.733 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.