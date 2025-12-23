 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent - week 52, 2025

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 02:58:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on December 20, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.725 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on December 20, 2025, is down 1.6 percent from the previous week ending December 13, 2025, when production was 1.753 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. 

Production was 1.665 million net tons in the week ending December 20, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 3.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 20, 2025, was 87.606 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 84.733 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increased slightly in November

17 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent - week 51, 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

India's iron ore imports set to hit multi-year high in 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.4 percent - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10.9 percent rise in crude steel output in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

28 Nov | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increased in October

28 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Steel News