US raw steel production is down 0.7 percent - week 47, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 15, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.745 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 15, 2025, is down 0.7 percent from the previous week ending November 8, 2025, when production was 1.758 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.7 percent.

Production was 1.612 million net tons in the week ending November 15, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 72.6 percent. The current week production represents a 8.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 15, 2025, was 78.973 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 3.2 percent from the 76.522 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.5 percent.