 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is down 1.7 percent - week 53, 2025

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 09:56:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on December 27, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.695 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on December 27, 2025, is down 1.7 percent from the previous week ending December 20, 2025, when production was 1.725 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.3 percent. 

Production was 1.665 million net tons in the week ending December 27, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 1.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 27, 2025, was 89.301 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 86.398 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

US raw steel production is down 1.7 percent - week 53, 2025

30 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Divergences in global crude steel production are deepening

25 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.3% in mid-December 2025, stocks up

25 Dec | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina shows small increase in November 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 9.9% in November 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent - week 52, 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increased slightly in November

17 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent - week 51, 2025

16 Dec | Steel News