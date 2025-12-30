US raw steel production is down 1.7 percent - week 53, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on December 27, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.695 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on December 27, 2025, is down 1.7 percent from the previous week ending December 20, 2025, when production was 1.725 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.3 percent.

Production was 1.665 million net tons in the week ending December 27, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 1.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 27, 2025, was 89.301 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is up 3.4 percent from the 86.398 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.