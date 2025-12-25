Crude steel production in Argentina shows small increase in November 2025

The Argentinian chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 374,900 mt in November, against 373,200 mt in October.

On a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 6.6 percent to 205,200 mt, CRC production declined by 30.9 percent to 82,800 mt, and the production of long products increased by 8.9 percent to 129,100 mt.

When compared to October 2024, the data shows crude steel production increasing by 10.7 percent, HRC production increased by 18.0 percent, CRC production declining by 10.6 percent, and long products production declined by 18.4 percent.

According to AA, the civil construction sector continues showing low levels of activity, while at the automotive industry the production declined by 19.6 percent from October to November, while during the first eleven months of 2025, there was a decline of 0.9 percent.

The machinery and equipment sector is closing the year on a downward trend, although for the first eleven months of the year the production is slightly higher than the production in the same period of 2024.

Sectors associated with household consumption, including domestic appliances and packaging, are currently facing significant challenges. This is primarily attributed to reduced production levels that correspond with diminished demand and increased competition from imported goods.