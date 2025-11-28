 |  Login 
Crude steel production in Argentina increased in October

Friday, 28 November 2025 16:17:49 (GMT+3)

The Argentina's chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 373,200 mt in October, against 356,700 mt in September.

On a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 8.7 percent to 219,700 mt, CRC production increased by 12.6 percent to 119,800 mt, and the production of long products increased by 6.1 percent to 111,700 mt.

When compared to October 2024, the data shows crude steel production increasing by 3.8 percent, HRC production increased by 18.4 percent, CRC production increased by 12.8 percent, and long products production declined by 21.7 percent. 

According to AA, the civil construction sector continues showing low levels of activity, despite signs of a possible recovery reflected by the 5.6 increase from September to October in the acquisition of cement during the month, and a 7.4 percent increase from October 2024.

The automotive industry has shown a 0.2 percent increase in production from September to October, and a 2.8 percent increase when comparing the first ten months of 2025 and 2024.

The machinery and equipment sector remains suffering the impact from high interest rates and imports of equipment and parts, new and used, but maintains positive expectations from the next heavy crops and from higher exports.

The sectors linked to household consumption, such as domestic appliances and packaging, remain affected by low demand due to the lack of credit lines, and are still suffering the competition from the imports of finished products. 


