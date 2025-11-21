World crude steel output down 5.9 percent in October 2025

Global crude steel production in October this year decreased by 5.9 percent year on year to 143.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first ten months of this year, global crude steel production fell by 2.1 percent year on year to 1.52 billion mt.

In October, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 102.4 million mt, down 8.2 percent year on year. China’s output was 72.0 million mt, down 12.1 percent, with 6.9 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 1.0 percent, 13.6 million mt produced by India, up by 5.9 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 5.8 percent, with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.8 million mt of crude steel in October, down by 3.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.1 million mt, down 3.0 percent year on year. Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in October, with a 3.1 percent increase year on year, leaving Germany for the second consecutive month.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.4 million mt, decreasing by 5.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.3 million mt, down 6.2 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 9.1 million mt, up by 4.7 percent year on year, with the US producing 7.0 million mt, increasing by 9.4 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October amounted to 3.7 million mt, down by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.0 million mt, falling by 2.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.0 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 0.8 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.4 million mt, moving up by 9.2 percent year on year.