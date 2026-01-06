US raw steel production is up 0.5 percent - week 54, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on January 3, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.704 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on January 3, 2026, is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending December 27, 2025, when production was 1.695 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.6 percent.

Production was 1.680 million net tons in the week ending January 3, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.6 percent. The current week production represents a 1.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 3, 2026, was 1.704 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is up 1.4 percent from the 1.680 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.6 percent.