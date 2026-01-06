 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 0.5 percent - week 54, 2025

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 03:26:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on January 3, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.704 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on January 3, 2026, is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending December 27, 2025, when production was 1.695 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.6 percent. 

Production was 1.680 million net tons in the week ending January 3, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.6 percent. The current week production represents a 1.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 3, 2026, was 1.704 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is up 1.4 percent from the 1.680 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.6 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America Production 

Similar articles

TCUD: China and Russia drive increase in Turkey’s steel imports in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Jan | Steel News

JISF: US tariff policy weighs on Japanese steel industry

02 Jan | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.7 percent - week 53, 2025

30 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Divergences in global crude steel production are deepening

25 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.3% in mid-December 2025, stocks up

25 Dec | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina shows small increase in November 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 9.9% in November 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent - week 52, 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News