World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 13:47:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in November this year decreased by 4.6 percent year on year to 140.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first eleven months of this year, global crude steel production fell by two percent year on year to 1.66 billion mt.

In November, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 99.9 million mt, down 7.1 percent year on year. China’s output was 69.9 million mt, down 10.9 percent, with 6.8 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 1.6 percent, 13.7 million mt produced by India, up by 10.8 percent, and 5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 4.8 percent, with all comparisons on a year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.2 million mt of crude steel in November, down by 3.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.8 million mt, down 2.6 percent year on year. Turkey produced 3.3 million mt of crude steel in November, with a ten percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.3 million mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent on a year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.2 million mt, down 6.6 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 9 million mt, up by 5.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.8 million mt, increasing by 8.5 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in November amounted to 3.5 million mt, up by 2.4 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, increasing by 0.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 7.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.5 million mt, moving up by 8.2 percent year on year.

Shares in global crude steel production in November 2025


