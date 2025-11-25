US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent - week 48, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 22, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.761 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 22, 2025, is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending November 22, 2025, when production was 1.745 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.2 percent.

Production was 1.612 million net tons in the week ending November 22, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 72.6 percent. The current week production represents a 9.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 22, 2025, was 80.734 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 3.3 percent from the 78.133 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.5 percent.