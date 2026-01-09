India’s crude steel output rises by three percent in December 2025

India’s crude steel production has been provisionally estimated at 14.147 million mt in December 2025, a rise of 3.2 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data issued by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Friday, January 9.

The data showed cumulative crude steel output during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2025-26 at 123.873 million mt, a rise of 10.8 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Finished steel production in December 2025 has been estimated at 13.072 million mt, a rise of two percent. Cumulative finished steel production during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 117.644 million mt, a rise of 9.5 percent year on year.

According to the data, steel consumption was recorded at 14.253 million mt in December 2025, a rise of 10.4 percent year on year. Cumulative steel consumption during the April-December period was 119.299 million mt, a rise of 6.8 percent year on year.

Finished steel exports in December 2025 amounted to 616,000 mt, a rise of 38 percent year on year, while imports came to 459,000 mt, a decline of 45.5 percent, the data showed.