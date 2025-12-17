Brazilian crude steel production increased slightly in November

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.800 million mt in November 2025, comparable to 2.781 million mt in November 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 3.0 percent to 2.011 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 13.7 percent to 1.163 million mt, and the production of long products declining by 8.8 percent to 848,000 mt.



Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 6.5 percent to 1.814 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 6.3 percent to 2.275 million mt, while exports increased by 28.1 percent to 907,000 mt and imports declined by 21.4 percent to 473,000 mt.



When comparing the first eleven months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 1.5 percent to 30.778 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 0.8 percent at 21.807 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 7.6 percent to 7.816 million mt.



Still in this timeframe, domestic sales of steel products declined by 0.6 percent to 19.612 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 2.5 percent to 24.859 million mt, imports increased by 6.9 percent to 6.017 million mt, and exports increased by 10.6 percent to 9.771 million mt.



According to expectations by IABr, the crude steel production in Brazil will decline by 2.2 percent for the total of 2025, reaching 33.1 million mt, reflecting imports increasing by 20.5 percent to 5.7 million mt, the highest volume in 15 years.

