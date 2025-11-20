Brazilian crude steel production declined in October

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.988 million mt in October 2025, comparable to 3.070 million mt in October 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

In comparison, the production of rolled products declined by 6.1 percent to 1.998 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 6.8 percent to 1.114 million mt and the production of long products declining by 5.2 percent to 884,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 6.5 percent to 1.814 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 6.3 percent to 2.275 million mt, while exports increased by 28.1 percent to 907,000 mt and imports declined by 21.4 percent to 473,000 mt.

When comparing the first ten months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 1.8 percent to 27.988 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 1.2 percent at 19.976 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 8.0 percent to 6.485 million mt.

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales of steel products increased by 0.3 percent to 17.864 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 2.9 percent to 22.709 million mt, imports increased by 6.1 percent to 5.549 million mt, and exports increased by 4.6 percent to 8.739 million mt.

According to IABr, the positive aspects of October include higher volume of exports and lower volume of imports, while over the first ten months of the year the higher volume of exports is celebrated, despite the increase in imports.