India’s JSW Steel sees 9% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Oct 2025

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel output of 2.495 million mt in October 2025, a rise of nine percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 11.

The company’s Indian operations recorded production of 2.412 million mt, a rise of 10 percent, while JSW Steel Ohio, US produced 83,000 mt, a marginal rise of one percent, both year on year.

The capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 83 per cent, indicating a decline due to the shutdown of blast furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar for upgrading of capacity to 4.5 million mt per year from 3.0 million mt per year, the company said.

BF3 is expected to resume production in February 2026.