 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal posts 72 percent rise in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 06 November 2025 14:37:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

In the third quarter this year, ArcelorMittal recorded a net profit of $377 million, down from $1.79 billion in the second quarter, while its sales revenues declined by 1.7 percent from the second quarter to $15.66 billion, due to seasonally lower shipments. The producer posted its EBITDA in the third quarter at $1.51 billion, down from $1.86 billion recorded in the second quarter.

In the January-September period, the company registered a net profit of $2.97 billion, increasing by 72.1 percent year on year, while its sales revenues totaled $46.38 billion, down by 2.8 percent, both year on year. The company registered an EBITDA of $4.95 billion in the first nine months, compared to an EBITDA of $5.39 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

ArcelorMittal’s crude steel production decreased by 2.5 percent to 42.8 million mt in the first nine months, while its iron ore production increased by 19.8 percent to 35.7 million mt, both year on year. The company’s total steel shipments in the given period amounted to 41 million mt, up by 0.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Crude Steel Raw Mat Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Sept 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

30 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower crude steel and pig iron output for Jan-Sept

15 Nov | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Mechel’s crude steel and pig iron output decrease in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts higher long and flat steel sales for Q1 amid new domestic contracts

07 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer