Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 09 October 2025 15:01:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 683,200 mt, down by 8.6 percent month on month and up by 9.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 0.2 percent year on year to 611,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 587,500 mt, moving down by 7.2 percent month on month and increasing by 16.6 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.79 million mt of pig iron, rising by 8.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 5.52 million, up by 3.9 percent, and rolled steel production was 4.84 million mt, advancing by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

