Mechel’s crude steel and pig iron output decrease in H1

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the second quarter and the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, in the second quarter this year, Mechel produced 886,000 mt of crude steel, 16.8 percent higher compared to the first quarter, while its pig iron production increased by 12.8 percent quarter on quarter to 791,000 mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.50 million mt, down 2.4 percent quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, in the first half, the company produced 1.64 million mt of crude steel, down by eight percent year on year, while its pig iron production decreased 7.6 percent year on year to 1.49 million mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal in the first half totaled 5.07 million mt, up 11.9 percent year on year.

In the second quarter of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 14.8 percent quarter on quarter to 1.06 million mt due to increased production at the Neryungrinsky open pit, with sales to third parties increasing by 20.4 percent quarter on quarter to 791,000 mt during the given period. In the first half, the company’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 59.7 percent year on year to 1.99 million mt, with sales to third parties increasing by 130.0 percent year on year to 1.44 million mt during the given period.

In the second quarter of the current year, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate rose by 96.7 percent quarter on quarter to 364,000 mt. The company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate in the first six months decreased by 16.0 percent year on year to 549,000 mt.

The company’s sales of coke went up by 12.8 percent quarter on quarter to 509,000 mt in the second quarter of the current year, while in the first six months this year Mechel’s sales of coke decreased by 13.8 percent year on year to 961,000 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the second quarter of the current year totaled 19,000 mt.

In the first half, the company’s total sales of long steel products decreased by 0.4 percent year on year to 1.21 million mt and sales of flat steel products totaled 132,000 mt, down 35.6 percent year on year.