Russia’s Mechel posts lower crude steel and pig iron output for Jan-Sept

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the third quarter this year, Mechel produced 863,000 mt of crude steel, 2.6 percent lower compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the third quarter this year decreased by 3.6 percent quarter on quarter to 762,000 mt. Furthermore, the production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.88 million mt, up 15.1 percent quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, in the first nine months, the company produced 2.5 million mt of crude steel, down 4.5 percent year on year, while its pig iron production decreased 4.8 percent year on year to 2.25 million mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal totaled 7.96 million mt in the first nine months, up 7.7 percent year on year.

In the third quarter of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 15.1 percent quarter on quarter to 906,000 million mt, with sales to third parties decreasing by 26.5 percent quarter on quarter to 581,000 million mt during the given period. In the January-September period, the company’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 28.9 percent year on year to 2.9 million mt, with sales to third parties increasing by 49.0 percent year on year to 2.02 million mt during the given period.

In the third quarter of the current year, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate rose by 15.6 percent quarter on quarter to 421,000 mt. The company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate in the first nine months increased by 25.9 percent to 970,000 million mt.

The company’s sales of coke went down by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter to 507,000 mt in the third quarter of the current year, while in the January-September period this year Mechel’s sales of coke decreased by 10.8 percent to 1.46 million mt.

Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the third quarter of the current year rose by 10.5 percent quarter on quarter to 21,000 mt, due to increased production at the Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant.

In the first nine months, the company’s total sales of long steel products decreased by 1.2 percent year on year to 1.8 million mt and sales of flat steel products totaled 179,000 mt, down 38.2 percent year on year.