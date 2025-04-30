ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net profit of $805 million, as compared to a net loss of $390 million in the fourth quarter last year and a net profit of $938 million in the first quarter last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 9.1 percent year on year and were up by 0.6 percent quarter on quarter to $14.79 billion. The company registered an EBITDA of $1.58 billion in the first quarter, down by 4.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 19.2 percent year on year.

ArcelorMittal ’s crude steel production increased by 5.7 percent quarter on quarter and went up by 2.8 percent year on year to 14.8 million mt in the first quarter, while its iron ore production amounted to 11.8 million mt, decreasing by 6.3 percent compared to the previous quarter and increasing by 15.7 percent from the first quarter of 2024. Operations in Liberia achieved record iron ore production and shipments in the given quarter, totaling 8.0 million mt, up 5.3 percent quarter on quarter and 26.9 percent year on year. In addition, the company’s total steel shipments in the given period came to 13.6 million mt, up by 0.7 percent both quarter on quarter and year on year.

“Looking ahead, a measure of caution about the short-term outlook is appropriate. Heightened uncertainty around the terms of global trade is hurting business confidence and risks causing further economic disruption if not quickly resolved. It is encouraging, however, that around the world governments are committed to supporting their domestic manufacturing industries. In the US, Section 232 tariffs are supporting higher prices and spreads, and in Europe the Steel and Metals Action Plan is a much needed and important signal that Europe will take action to support strategically important industries like steel from unfair competition. Swift implementation of the plan is now required to ensure European steelmaking can regain competitiveness and continue to invest for the future,” stated Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal.

The company aims to focus on meeting the requirements of domestic markets since exports are a modest part of its sales.