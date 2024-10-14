Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced its operational results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company’s steel production amounted to 2.6 million mt, rising by 14.0 percent from 2.3 million mt recorded in the first nine months of 2023, while its coal production increased by four percent year on year to 4.7 million. In addition, Qarmet produced 2.3 million mt of iron ore concentrate, compared to 1.9 million mt recorded in the same period of last year.

Vadim Basin, general director of the company, stated that Qarmet plans to produce 5 million mt of steel, 9 million mt of coal and 5 million mt of iron concentrate by 2028.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the company aims to increase its steel production to 3.5 million mt per year and its steel shipments to 3.2 million mt per year.