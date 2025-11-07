Japan’s JFE Steel reports lower net profit for H1 2025

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first half ending September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given period, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 28.36 billion ($184.79 million), compared to a net profit of JPY 43.20 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, while its sales revenues amounted to JPY 2.23 trillion ($14.54 billion), down by 8.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output declined by 2.3 percent year on year to 11.42 million mt, while its shipments amounted to 9.53 million mt, down by 1.3 percent year on year.

According to the company’s statement, the disruption of the supply-demand balance caused by China's overproduction and massive exports, as well as the downturn in market conditions, is spreading to countries and regions worldwide. Consequently, JFE Steel anticipates a contraction in domestic and international trade.

The company expects sales revenues of JPY 4.6 trillion for the full financial year. Moreover, its crude steel production guidance for the full financial year stands at approximately 21.50 million mt.