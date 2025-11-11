 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.0 percent - week 46, 2025

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 07:06:59 (GMT+3)

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 8, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.758 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 8, 2025, is up 1.0 percent from the previous week ending November 1, 2025, when production was 1.740 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.0 percent. 

Production was 1.612 million net tons in the week ending November 8, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 72.6 percent. The current week production represents a 9.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 8, 2025, was 77.228 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 3.1 percent from the 74.910 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.5 percent.


