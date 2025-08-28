Crude steel production in Argentina shows small increase in July

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in July reached 327,500 mt, against 320,100 mt in June.

On a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 8.9 percent to 149,300 mt, CRC production increased by 9.2 percent to 103,200 mt, and long products production increased by 30.1 percent to 128,300 mt.

When compared to June 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 4.3 percent, HRC production declined by 15.5 percent, CRC production increased by 9.2 percent, and long products production increased by 10.1 percent.

According to AA, the civil construction sector remains showing low levels of activity, now with signs of a possible recovery, reflected by increasing acquisitions of cement.

The auto industry had its production reduced by 12 percent from June to July, although showing a 10.1 percent increase when considering the first seven months of the year, when compared to the same period in 2024.

The machinery and equipment sector remains showing a strong and stable level of demand, although complaining about the increase of new and used machinery imports from Brazil and China, negatively impacting the local production.

The sectors linked to massive consumption, such as domestic appliances and packaging, remain impacted by increasing imports of finished products.