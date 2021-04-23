﻿
Japanese crude steel output up 11.3% in March from February

Friday, 23 April 2021 09:55:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 11.3 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 4.6 percent compared to March 2020, totaling 8.35 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 6.11 million metric tons, rising by 11.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 17.6 million metric tons, down by 4.5 percent, while its crude steel production came to 23.7 million metric tons, falling by 1.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

March 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

447,900

21.41

7.9

Bar

709,200

4.9

0.4

Wire rod

146,800

5.14

10.56

Heavy plate

782,700

19.7

5.9

Hot rolled wide strip

3,458,900

12.7

1.2

Cold rolled wide strip

1,488,800

14.5

4

Galvanized sheet

887,700

17

3.3

Welded pipe

289,500

6.3

-2.4

 


