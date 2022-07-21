Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:09:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 7.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.1 percent compared to June 2021, totaling 7.45 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.25 million metric tons, dropping by 8.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 33.03 million metric tons, down by 6.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 46 million metric tons, falling by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

