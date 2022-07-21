﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:09:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 7.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.1 percent compared to June 2021, totaling 7.45 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.25 million metric tons, dropping by 8.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 33.03 million metric tons, down by 6.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 46 million metric tons, falling by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

June 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

458,700

-0.9

+3.6

Bar

750,800

+0.5

+10.6

Wire rod

113,800

+5.4

-18.1

Heavy plate

819,500

+6.8

+8.2

Hot rolled wide strip

2,778,800

-16.4

-16.8

Cold rolled wide strip

1,121,900

-9.6

-20.0

Galvanized sheet

631,300

-6.4

-23.2

Welded pipe

282,600

+13.8

+11.5

