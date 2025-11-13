Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.3 percent in September 2025 from August

In September this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 8.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.6 percent from 706,688 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 653,103 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 72.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.9 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 633,268 mt, remaining mostly stable month on month and down by 3.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in September Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.19 million mt, moving down by 8.3 percent from the previous month and by 4.9 percent year on year. 23.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.15 million mt, down by 9.5 percent month on month and increasing by 1.2 percent year on year.