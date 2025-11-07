 |  Login 
Nippon Steel renews long-term OCTG supply agreement with Shell

Friday, 07 November 2025 12:22:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that, together with Japan-based electric services company Sumitomo Corporation, they have entered into a new 10-year long-term framework agreement with the Netherlands-based Shell Global Solutions International B.V. for the global supply of oil country tubular goods (OCTG).

For more than five decades, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo have jointly supplied seamless OCTG products to Shell’s operating companies across more than 20 countries. This renewed agreement reflects their strategic collaboration, highlighting Nippon’s consistent delivery of high-quality premium OCTG and Sumitomo’s strength in supply-chain management, just-in-time delivery and inventory solutions.

Under this agreement, the partners will focus on expanding the OCTG product portfolio to meet evolving oil-and-gas needs, optimizing global supply-chain operations to ensure secure and efficient delivery, leveraging digital technologies to enhance traceability, transparency and service excellence.


