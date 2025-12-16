 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 51, 2025

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 20:07:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on December 12, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 1 to 548.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 2 to 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 9 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 41 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 1 to 192 rigs in the week ending December 12. The Canadian rig count decreased by 2 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

