US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 51, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on December 12, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 1 to 548.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 2 to 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 9 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 41 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 1 to 192 rigs in the week ending December 12. The Canadian rig count decreased by 2 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.