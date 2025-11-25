 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 02:57:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 21, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 5 to 554.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 2 to 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 7 to 427. The overall US rig count is down by 29 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 7 to 195 rigs in the week ending November 21. The Canadian rig count decreased by 9 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik Spiral Boru completes global shipment of 30,000 mt in one month

20 Nov | Steel News

Brazil launches AD probe on seamless line pipe imports from three countries

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

20 Nov | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC to supply steel pipe to Saudi Aramco

20 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable amid cautious sentiments

19 Nov | Tube and Pipe

EEC launches AD reinvestigation against welded stainless steel pipes from China

19 Nov | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

China’s Hengyang Valin commissions Danieli to upgrade seamless pipe capacity

17 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer