US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 21, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 5 to 554.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 2 to 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 7 to 427. The overall US rig count is down by 29 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 7 to 195 rigs in the week ending November 21. The Canadian rig count decreased by 9 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.