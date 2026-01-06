US rig count increases and Canadian rig count decreases - week 54, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on December 30, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 1 to 546.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 2 to 125 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 3 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 43 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 17 to 101 rigs in the week ending December 30. The Canadian rig count increased by 7 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.