Canada issues provisional AD duties on OCTG from five countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation regarding certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico, the Philippines, Turkey, South Korea and the US.

The investigation was initiated on August 11, 2025, respecting the alleged injurious dumping of OCTG from the aforementioned countries, at the request of EVRAZ Inc. NA Canada and Welded Tube of Canada Corporation.



Country Exporter Estimated margin of dumping Provisional duties payable Mexico Tubos de Acero de Mexico S.A. 26.2% 26.2% All other exporters - 148.4% Philippines HLD Clark Steel Pipe Co. Ltd. 5.3% 5.3% All other exporters 38.6% 38.6% South Korea Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. 15.5% 15.5% Turkey Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. 12.1% 12.1% United States Maverick Tube Corporation 14.7% 14.7%

Provisional duties are payable as of December 22, 2025.