Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to supply pipes for two new projects in Europe

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has strengthened its position in international markets by taking part in two major infrastructure- and renewable energy-focused projects in northern Europe.

In a statement published on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the company said it has secured new orders with a total value of approximately TRY 385.2 million ($9 million), one related to drinking water infrastructure and the other to offshore wind energy.

Under the scope of the projects, Erciyas Çelik Boru will supply around 33 km of pipeline for the first project and approximately 2.5 km of structural pile pipes for the second. The projects are expected to be completed in 2026.