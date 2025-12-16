Turkey’s welded pipe exports down one percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 132,294 metric tons, down by 44.6 percent compared to September and by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $124.21 million, decreasing by 39.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.4 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.68 million mt, down one percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 7.2 percent to $1.46 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 289,356 mt, down seven percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 146,951 mt, down 3.5 percent, and Iraq with 114,327 mt, down 13.1 percent, both year on year.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 289,356 310,996 -7 3,484 3,877 -10.1 UK 146,951 152,228 -3.5 7,856 8,937 -12.1 Iraq 114,327 131,525 -13.1 5,981 26,075 -77.1 Morocco 107,157 30,010 257.1 14,094 1,938 627.1 Italy 91,787 74,989 22.4 5,899 9,123 -35.3 Germany 84,747 66,802 26.9 5,227 13,149 -60.2 Georgia 78,302 73,434 6.6 8,402 9,258 -9.2 Belgium 71,977 73,586 -2.2 4,029 5,107 -21.1 US 40,885 119,862 -65.9 12,168 4,503 170.2 Canada 40,631 42,999 -5.5 596 5,308 -88.8

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-October 2025