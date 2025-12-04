 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EC...

EC clears Metinvest’s takeover of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products lasi

Thursday, 04 December 2025 11:22:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has approved Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest’s takeover of Romania-based ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iasi S.A. (AMTP Iasi). The Ukrainian steel and mining group had applied for the acquisition in October this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

No competition risks in tube segment

The transaction involves Metinvest gaining sole control over AMTP Iasi, a Romanian producer of small welded carbon steel tubes. After examining the companies’ combined market presence in the relevant product segments, the Commission concluded that the merger would not significantly impede competition.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Romania European Union Steelmaking M&A Metinvest ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel pipe offer prices edge up, local demand weak despite some restocking

03 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain mostly stable

27 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Sweden’s Alleima strengthens Chinese presence with new facility for high-performance tubes

27 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies line pipes for Spanish biodiesel project

27 Nov | Steel News

EUROPIPE begins ETL182 pipeline project to bolster Germany’s energy supply

26 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas wins tender for 42 km hydrogen-ready natural gas pipeline in Romania

26 Nov | Steel News

EBRD approves $20 million loan to modernize Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Pipe Plant

26 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Steel News