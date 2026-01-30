Vallourec and XGS Energy partner to advance next-generation geothermal projects in US

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced a strategic supply chain partnership with XGS Energy, a US-based developer of next-generation geothermal systems, aimed at accelerating the deployment of multi-gigawatt next-generation geothermal projects across the western US.

Under the agreement, Vallourec will support XGS as it executes a three-gigawatt pipeline of commercial geothermal projects, providing tubular solutions.

Supporting a 150 MW geothermal project in New Mexico

Securing long-term tubular supply represents a key milestone for XGS as it prepares to begin construction this year on a 150 MW geothermal project in New Mexico.

Through the partnership, Vallourec will contribute its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities and experience in high-temperature tubular solutions to support the deployment and scaling of XGS’s geothermal technology.

Vallourec expands its New Energies portfolio

For Vallourec, the partnership marks a strategic expansion of its New Energies portfolio, reinforcing its ambition to become a leading supplier of tubular solutions and services for advanced geothermal applications.

The company highlighted the role of its THERMOCASE® Vacuum Insulated Tubing (VIT), which is designed to minimize thermal losses, enhance heat-exchange performance and improve long-term reliability in geothermal wells - factors that are critical for the commercial-scale deployment of next-generation geothermal systems.