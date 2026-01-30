Saudi Steel Pipe announces $80 million offshore line pipe contract

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer Saudi Steel Pipe announced that its subsidiary Global Pipe has secured an $80 million contract to supply line pipes for UK-based engineering company Subsea 7’s offshore development project.

In a notice to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, the steel pipe producer stated that the contract duration is 11 months and that the total contract value amounts to SAR 300 million ($80 million).

Saudi Steel Pipe noted that the financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2026.