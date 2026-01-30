 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Saudi...

Saudi Steel Pipe announces $80 million offshore line pipe contract

Friday, 30 January 2026 13:55:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer Saudi Steel Pipe announced that its subsidiary Global Pipe has secured an $80 million contract to supply line pipes for UK-based engineering company Subsea 7’s offshore development project.

In a notice to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, the steel pipe producer stated that the contract duration is 11 months and that the total contract value amounts to SAR 300 million ($80 million).

Saudi Steel Pipe noted that the financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2026.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Saudi-based East Pipes inks steel pipe coating contract with AliShar Contracting Company

23 Jan | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC to supply steel pipe to Saudi Aramco

20 Nov | Steel News

Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

27 Oct | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes awards steel pipe order to India’s Welspun

01 Oct | Steel News

Sinosteel and ArcelorMittal partner to build seamless pipe line in Saudi Arabia

05 Aug | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks another pipe supply contract with Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh

11 Jul | Steel News

Saudi-based Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh chooses East Pipes for steel pipe supply

24 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail secures financing for OCTG finishing line expansion project

14 May | Steel News

Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes to third phase of Jafurah oil and gas project

17 Apr | Steel News

Global Pipe Company to supply LSAW pipes to Aramco

12 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer