Global Pipe Company to supply LSAW pipes to Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based pipemaker TenarisSaudiSteelPipes, formerly known as Saudi Steel Pipe Co. (SSP), has announced that its subsidiary Global Pipe Company has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco to supply longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipe worth SAR 910 million ($242.66 million).

The products will be used at Aramco’s carbon capture and storage hub in Jubail. The hub aims to capture and store an annual nine million mt of carbon emissions by 2027.

Under the contract, Saudi Steel Pipe will supply oil and gas pipes to Aramco during up to 15 months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the second half of 2025 and first half of 2026.