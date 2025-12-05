 |  Login 
France’s steel product import value down 10.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 05 December 2025 15:11:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.66 billion, decreasing by 10.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.49 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 1.7 percent, €379.3 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by six percent, €494.38 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 6.8 percent, €356.41 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.8 percent, and €1.88 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 7.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


