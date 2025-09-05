France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in H1 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.91 billion, decreasing by 5.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €643.35 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.2 percent, €228.62 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by one percent, €326.05 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 17.9 percent, €150.21 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 14.6 percent, and €456.91 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 1.8 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.