France’s steel product export value down 4.5 percent in Jan-August 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.3 billion, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €841.22 million of steel pipes and tubes - down five percent, €290.01 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.6 percent, €429.76 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 14.8 percent, €191.39 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 16.1 percent, and €599.78 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 1.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.