France’s steel product export value down 4.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

Thursday, 07 August 2025 16:20:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.01 billion, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €524.89 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 8.9 percent, €189.03 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.9 percent, €265.54 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 23.9 percent, €124.47 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 13.9 percent, and €372.02 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 0.6 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs France European Union Steelmaking 

