France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:50:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €7.47 billion, increasing by 54.0 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.29 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 24.7 percent, €343.11 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 45.4 percent, €604.69 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 37.7 percent, €390.75 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 47.1 percent, and €1.47 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 12.8 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.